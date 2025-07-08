McBain signs 5-year, $21.25 million contract with Mammoth

Forward had 27 points last season, avoids arbitration hearing

McBain

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jack McBain signed a five-year, $21.25 million contract with the Utah Mammoth on Monday. It has an average annual value of $4.25 million.

The 25-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing, set NHL career highs in goals (13) and points (27) in 82 games last season.

“We are very pleased to sign Jack to a new contract,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He is a big, strong, physical player (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) who competes hard on a nightly basis and brings a gritty toughness to our group. Jack is an important part of the championship-caliber team we are building, and we look forward to having him back on our roster for the foreseeable future.”

Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the third round (No. 63) of the 2018 NHL Draft, McBain has 82 points (35 goals, 47 assists) in 241 regular-season games for the Mammoth and Arizona Coyotes.

“The commitment that both sides are making to each other in this extension tells you everything you need to know about the value and importance that has been placed on winning together,” Mammoth president of hockey operations Chris Armstrong said. “Jack’s versatility as a player, his care for his teammates, and his demonstrated willingness to do whatever it takes to win, are all critical elements to our future team success.

