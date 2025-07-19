Senators agree to one-year contract with forward Xavier Bourgault for 2025-26 season 

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed restricted free agent forward Xavier Bourgault to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2025-26 NHL season.

Bourgault, 22, appeared in 61 games with the Belleville Senators in 2024-25, scoring 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points. He was originally acquired on July 15, 2024 from Edmonton alongside Jake Chiasson in exchange for Roby Jarventie and Ottawa’s fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

He was selected in the first round (22nd overall) by the Oilers in the 2021 NHL Draft. The L’Islet, Quebec native played four seasons with the Shawinigan Cataractes in the QMJHL, tallying 96 goals and 110 assists for 206 points in 197 career games.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

- end -