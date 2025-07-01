Penguins Sign Justin Brazeau, Parker Wotherspoon and Caleb Jones to Two-Year Contracts

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Justin Brazeau as well as defensemen Parker Wotherspoon and Caleb Jones to two-year contracts, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Brazeau, 27, is signed through the 2026-27 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $1.5 million. Wotherspoon, 27, is signed through the 2026-27 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $1 million. Jones, 28, is signed through the 2026-27 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $900,000.

The 6-foot-6, 227-pound Brazeau split the 2024-25 season between the Minnesota Wild and Boston Bruins. In 76 games last season, Brazeau recorded 11 goals, 11 assists and 22 points. The forward has played in parts of two NHL seasons with Minnesota and Boston, tallying 16 goals, 13 assists and 29 points in 95 career games.

Brazeau began his professional career by playing in parts of five seasons in the American Hockey League from 2019-24 with Toronto and Providence, recording 118 points (53G-65A) in 189 career AHL games.

Prior to turning professional, Brazeau skated in four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the North Bay Battalion from 2015-19. In 268 career junior games, the forward registered 128 goals, 110 assists and 238 points. As captain during the 2018-19 season, the forward led all OHL players with 61 goals and was named to the First All-Star Team while being recognized as the OHL’s Overage Player of the Year.

Wotherspoon played in 55 games with the Bruins in 2024-25, tallying one goal, six assists and seven points. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound defenseman has played parts of three seasons in the NHL with the Bruins and New York Islanders since 2022, recording one goal, 15 assists and 16 points in 108 games.

In parts of nine seasons in the American Hockey League, Wotherspoon recorded 23 goals, 90 assists and 113 points in 312 games split between Bridgeport and Providence from 2017-24.

Prior to turning professional, Wotherspoon played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Tri-City Americans from 2012-17. The forward skated in 279 WHL games and registered 32 goals, 150 assists and 182 points.

The Surrey, BC native represented Team Canada at the 2015 World Under-18 Championship and recorded five points (1G-4A) in seven games en route to a bronze medal.

Wotherspoon was drafted in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Islanders.

Jones, 28, spent the 2024-25 season split between the Los Angeles Kings, where he suited up for six games, and their AHL affiliate, the Ontario Reign. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound blueliner dressed in 44 regular-season games at the AHL level with the Reign where he recorded two goals, 19 assists, 21 points and was plus-6.

Jones has played parts of seven seasons in the NHL split between Los Angeles, Colorado, Chicago and Edmonton, appearing in 248 career regular-season games notching 14 goals, 41 assists and 55 points. He also has 181 games of regular-season experience in the AHL over parts of six seasons where he’s accumulated 84 points (13G-71A).

A native of Arlington, Texas, Jones has represented his home country on multiple occasions, winning gold medals at the 2017 World Junior Championship and the 2015 World Under-18 Championship.

Jones was originally drafted by Edmonton in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.