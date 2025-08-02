Laferriere signs 3-year, $12.3 million contract with Kings

Forward was restricted free agent, had 42 points last season

Alex Laferriere contract Aug 1

© Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Alex Laferriere signed a three-year, $12.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $4.1 million.

The 23-year-old forward was a restricted free agent. He had NHL career highs in goals (19), assists (23) and points (42) in 77 regular-season games for the Kings last season, his second in the League, and three assists in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

A third-round pick (No. 83) by Los Angeles in the 2020 NHL Draft, Laferriere has 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) in 158 regular-season games and five points (one goal, four assists) in 11 playoff games.

Latest News

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Robertson among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Robertson signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs, avoids arbitration hearing

Celebrini, Bedard invited to attend Canada Olympic camp

Fantasy hockey breakout candidates for 2025-26

Inside look at Boston Bruins

Canada returnees determined to ‘be better’ at 2026 World Junior Championship

3 questions facing Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Boston Bruins

2025 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 6

Jeremy Brodeur seeking to blaze own trail as NHL goalie, thanks to 3ICE

Misa ready for big role with Canada at World Juniors after prior snub

Stiga aims to produce more big moments for U.S. in bid for World Juniors 3-peat

Lindstrom 'learned so much' from Blue Jackets to prep for NHL future

Ritchie eager to seize ‘opportunity that’s there’ with Islanders

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26