Laferriere signs 3-year, $12.3 million contract with Kings

Alex Laferriere signed a three-year, $12.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $4.1 million.

The 23-year-old forward was a restricted free agent. He had NHL career highs in goals (19), assists (23) and points (42) in 77 regular-season games for the Kings last season, his second in the League, and three assists in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

A third-round pick (No. 83) by Los Angeles in the 2020 NHL Draft, Laferriere has 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) in 158 regular-season games and five points (one goal, four assists) in 11 playoff games.