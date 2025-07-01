Knies signs 6-year, $46.5 million contract to remain with Maple Leafs

22-year-old forward set career highs in goals, assists, points last season, could have become RFA

Matthew Knies signed a six-year, $46.5 million contract to remain with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $7.75 million.

The 22-year-old forward had NHL career highs in goals (29), assists (29), points (58), power-play points (15), game-winning goals (six) and time on ice per game (18:31) in 78 regular-season games, and seven points (five goals, two assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Maple Leafs last season.

Knies could have become a restricted free agent at noon Tuesday.

"I love playing in this city. I think it's a blast" Knies said May 20. "I want to be here, I want to play here. That's all that really matters to me. ... I love this group. I love everyone in this locker room. I think it's the most professional team I've ever been a part of. I think there's really a chance to win here."

Selected by Toronto in the second round (No. 57) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Knies has 94 points (44 goals, 50 assists) in 161 regular-season games and 14 points (eight goals, six assists) in 27 playoff games.

The Maple Leafs traded forward Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Nicolas Roy on Tuesday. Marner, who could have become an unrestricted free agent, signed an eight-year, $96 million contract.

