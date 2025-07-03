Rangers Agree to Terms with Trey Fix-Wolansky

By New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Trey Fix-Wolansky on a one-year contract.

Fix-Wolansky, 26, skated in 65 games with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL) in 2024-25, registering 26 goals and 34 assists for 60 points, along with 73 penalty minutes. He represented Cleveland in the AHL All-Star Challenge this past season. Fix-Wolansky led Cleveland in points, ranked tied for first in power play goals (eight), and ranked second on the team in goals and assists this past season. He also added three assists in six playoff contests.

The 5-7, 193-pounder has skated in 289 career AHL games over parts of six seasons, registering 112 goals and 147 assists for 259 points, along with 254 penalty minutes. Fix-Wolansky played in the AHL All-Star Challenge in each of the last two seasons, and he has twice been named to the AHL Second All-Star Team in his career (2022-23 and 2023-24). During the 2022-23 season, he established AHL career-highs in goals (29), assists (42), and points (71). In addition, Fix-Wolansky has played in 26 career NHL games over parts of three seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets (2021-22 – 2023-24), and he has tallied six points (4G-2A) in those 26 NHL contests.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by the Blue Jackets in the seventh round, 204th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

