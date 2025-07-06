Islanders Sign Gatcomb

The New York Islanders have signed forward Marc Gatcomb to a one-year contract.

Gatcomb, 25, recorded nine points (eight goals, one assist) in 39 games with the Islanders last season. He made his NHL debut on January 14, 2025, and recorded his first career NHL goal on January 30, 2025 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Woburn, MA native also appeared in 35 games with Bridgeport, the Islanders’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, tallying 17 points (nine goals and eight assists) in 35 games, before he was recalled on January 14, 2025 and spent_the remainder of the season in the NHL.

Gatcomb has 45 points (21 goals and 24 assists) across four seasons (2021-25) in the AHL with Bridgeport and the Abbotsford Canucks, the minor league affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks.

Prior to his professional career, Gatcomb played four years of Division I college hockey at the University of Connecticut. He recorded 46 points (22 goals and 24 assists) in 124 games with the Huskies, serving as an assistant captain during the 2021-22 season.