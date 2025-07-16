RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Stanislav Berezhnoy to Two-Year Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Stanislav Berezhnoy on a two-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($975,000 salary cap hit).

Berezhnoy, 22, split time between Omskie Krylia and SKA-Neva St. Petersburg in the Supreme Hockey League (VHL) during the 2024-25 campaign, appearing in 27 regular-season games and posting a 12-10-2 record, a .928 save percentage, a 2.50 goals-against average and one shutout. He also played in eight VHL postseason games, tallying a 4-3-0 record, a .921 save percentage and a 2.66 goals-against average. Additionally, Berezhnoy competed in one Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) game with SKA St. Petersburg during the 2024-25 season.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound goaltender has appeared in 54 regular-season VHL games from 2022-25, compiling a 17-18-5 record, a .918 save percentage, a 2.77 goals-against average and three shutouts. Berezhnoy has posted a 48-24-4 record, .920 save percentage, a 2.46 goals-against average and 10 shoutouts in 92 career regular-season Junior Hockey League (MHL) games, all with Omskie Yastrby. He has also made three trips to the MHL Playoffs, notching a 15-8-1 record, a .926 save percentage, a 2.42 goals-against average and two shutouts.

The native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, was originally undrafted.