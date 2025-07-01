Red Wings sign Ian Mitchell to one-year contract

Defenseman has skated in 110 games with Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins since 2020-21

DET-Mitchell
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Ian Mitchell to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000.

Mitchell, 26, skated in 15 games with the Boston Bruins during the 2024-25 season, recording one assist, two penalty minutes, 10 shots and 23 blocks in 15:36 average time on ice. The 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins, logging 27 points (4-23-27), a plus-11 rating and 16 penalty minutes in 47 regular-season games. He also registered three points (1-2-3) in eight Calder Cup Playoff games. Mitchell split the 2023-24 season between Boston and Providence, picking up two assists, a plus-six rating and 10 penalty minutes in 13 games with Boston. He also collected 24 points (6-18-24), a plus-10 rating and 25 penalty minutes in 42 regular-season games with Providence, in addition to four points (2-2-4) in four postseason contests. Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (57th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Mitchell has tallied 19 points (4-15-19) and 34 penalty minutes in 110 NHL games with the Blackhawks and Bruins since 2020-21. Mitchell has also produced 93 points (23-70-93), a plus-24 rating and 64 penalty minutes in 156 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs and Providence.

Prior to turning professional, Mitchell played three seasons at the University of Denver from 2017-20, where he racked up 89 points (18-71-89), a plus-42 rating and 48 penalty minutes in 116 games. Mitchell served as team captain during his junior season, garnering First Team All-American and First Team All-NCHC honors after recording 32 points (10-22-32), a plus-seven rating and 16 penalty minutes in 36 games in 2019-20. He was a Second Team All-NCHC selection as a sophomore, and was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team and NCHC All-Tournament Team after helping the Pioneers win a NCHC Frozen Faceoff championship in 2018. The St. Albert, Alta., native tallied 64 points (14-50-64) and 42 penalty minutes in 109 games with the Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League from 2014-17. On the international stage, Mitchell helped Team Canada win the 2019 Spengler Cup, finishing with two points (1-1-2) and a plus-three rating in four appearances. He also represented his country at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, logging three points (1-2-3), a plus-six rating and two penalty minutes in five games. Mitchell played for Canada West at the 2016 World Junior A Challenge, showing three points (1-2-3) and two penalty minutes in four games. Mitchell competed at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, collecting three points (2-1-3) and a plus-four rating in four games. Additionally, Mitchell captured a gold medal with Canada White at the 2015 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, notching five points (2-3-5) in six games.

