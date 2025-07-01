Utah Signs Goaltender Vitek Vaněček to One-Year Contract

The one-year contract has an average annual value (AAV) of $1.5 million

IMG_4763
By Utah Mammoth PR
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of goaltender Vitek Vaněček to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $1.5 million.

Vaněček, 29, helped the Florida Panthers win their second consecutive Stanley Cup last season. He split the regular season between the Panthers and San Jose Sharks, earning a 5-14-4 record, 3.62 goals-against average, and .884 save percentage.

The 6-foot-2, 184-pound goaltender has posted a 96-56-21 record, 2.83 GAA, .902 SV%, and 10 shutouts in 188 career NHL appearances with the Panthers, Sharks, New Jersey Devils, and Washington Capitals over the past five seasons (2020-25). Vaněček also registered a 2-4 record in 10 playoff appearances for the Capitals and Devils from 2021-23.

From 2016-25, Vaněček earned a 72-44-16 record, 2.58 GAA, .906 SV%, and 11 shutouts in 143 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Hershey Bears and San Jose Barracuda. Vanecek was also named to the 2019 AHL All-Star roster. He made eight Calder Cup Playoff appearances for Hershey in 2017 and 2019, posting a 2-5 record, 2.75 GAA, .925 SV%, and one shutout.

Vaněček played parts of two ECHL seasons with the South Carolina Stingrays from 2015-17, registering a 19-8-5 record and 2.02 GAA over 34 games and earning All-Rookie Team honors in 2015-16. He made 11 postseason appearances, with a 6-4 record and 2.31 GAA.

A native of Havlíčkův Brod, Czechia, Vaněček represented his home country at two IIHF World Junior Championships (2015 and 2016) and won a silver medal at the 2014 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

