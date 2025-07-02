Red Wings re-sign Elmer Söderblom to two-year contract

6-Foot-8 Forward has recorded 19 points in 47 games with Detroit since 2022-23

DET-soderblom
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today re-signed forward Elmer Söderblom to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1.125 million.

Söderblom, 23, played in 26 games with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 season, recording 11 points (4-7-11), a plus-two rating, six penalty minutes, 38 shots and 43 hits in 13:22 average time on ice. The 6-foot-8, 246-pound forward also logged 17 points (5-12-17), a plus-four rating and 29 penalty minutes in 38 regular-season games with the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2024-25. Söderblom spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Griffins, setting career highs in games played (61), goals (13), assists (16), points (29), power play goals (3), game-winning goals (3) and shots (114). He also registered two points (1-1-2) in seven Calder Cup Playoff games, helping the Griffins reach the Central Division Finals. Selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Söderblom has tallied 19 points (9-10-19), a plus-two rating and 14 penalty minutes in 47 NHL games since 2022-23. Söderblom has also compiled 54 points (23-31-54), a plus-two rating and 47 penalty minutes in 119 AHL games with the Griffins.

Prior to arriving in North America, Söderblom played in parts of three seasons in the Swedish Hockey League with Frölunda HC, based out of his hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden. Söderblom totaled 38 points (24-14-38) and 14 penalty minutes in 90 games in Sweden’s top professional league from 2019-22. He helped Frölunda HC win a Champions Hockey League title in 2020. Söderblom also recorded 76 points (40-36-76) and 22 penalty minutes in 87 games with Frölunda HC’s under-20 squad, in addition to 53 points (26-27-53) and 14 penalty minutes in 60 games with the under-18 team and 93 points (62-31-93) and 49 penalty minutes in 78 games at the under-16 level. On the international stage, Söderblom represented Sweden at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship along with Red Wings teammates Lucas Raymond and Albert Johansson, collecting three points (2-1-3) in five games. Söderblom won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, netting one goal in seven appearances. He also captured a silver medal at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing with three points (1-2-3) in five contests.

