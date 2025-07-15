Bruins Sign John Farinacci on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 15, that the team has signed forward John Farinacci on a one-year, two-way contract through the 2025-26 season with an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Farinacci, 24, made his NHL debut on April 15 against the New Jersey Devils, scoring a goal in his only appearance with Boston during the 2024-25 season. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward also appeared in 57 games with the Providence Bruins in 2024-25, recording nine goals and 28 assists for 37 points. He has skated in 129 career AHL games, all with Providence, totaling 22 goals and 54 assists for 76 points. The Red Bank, New Jersey native was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

