2026 Winter Classic taking shape as ‘quite the Florida celebration’ in Miami

The infield at loanDepot park in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami was resplendent Thursday morning.

But in a few weeks, the baseball diamond at the home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins will begin to disappear. The NHL will be transforming this ballpark in the tropics into a winter wonderland for the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2, when the Florida Panthers will face the New York Rangers in the first NHL outdoor game in Florida (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

“We feel like we are at a great stage to put on this year’s Winter Classic in Miami,” NHL president of content and events Steve Mayer said while sitting in the outfield Thursday. “It’s going to be great.”

As NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said at the Winter Classic last season at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, playing an outdoor game near downtown Miami is “a little unusual.” The Commissioner said this while on the TNT pregame show outside the ballpark, with everyone bundled up against the cold.

Parkas and ski caps do not figure to be the attire of choice for the game in Miami.

“This is an incredible opportunity. These outdoor games are so much fun,” Florida forward Brad Marchand said. “I have been lucky enough to have played in a few of them now.

“Those are some of the best memories that we will ever have as a team. We’re going to be the first teams to play an outdoor game in Florida. How cool is that? It's going to be a really special time, and we're going to have a lot of fun together, and there will be incredible memories, not just for us as a team, but for our families and the fans.”

The Winter Classic will be the first of two outdoor games in the Sunshine State within a month. On Feb. 1, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins will face off at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series.

The two games will celebrate the massive growth of hockey in the state as well as the huge success of the NHL’s two Florida teams.

The Lightning have won the Stanley Cup three times (2004, 2020, 2021). The Panthers are the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and have been to the Stanley Cup Final each of the past three seasons.

The past six Stanley Cup Finals have featured either the Lightning (2020-22) or the Panthers (2023-25).

“I remember when Florida came into the League (for the 1993-94 season), and where the game is right now in Florida,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “Look at the sheer number of people who will be at these two games here in Florida. There will be a lot of Panthers fans, a lot of Lightning fans, and everyone is going to get a little taste of the growth of our game here.

“I think that's awesome. There are four Stanley Cups in the last handful of years sitting down here.”