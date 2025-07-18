Vilardi signs 6-year contract with Jets, avoids arbitration hearing

Forward had career highs in goals (27), assists (34), points (61) last season

Gabriel Vilardi signs 6 year contract with Jets

Gabriel Vilardi signed a six-year, $45 million contract ($7.5 million average annual value) with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, avoiding an arbitration hearing.

The 25-year-old forward had NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (34) and points (61) in 71 games for the Jets last season and four points (one goal, three assists) in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (No. 11) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Vilardi has 175 points (90 goals, 85 assists) in 270 regular-season games for the Jets and Kings and 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 21 playoff games.

