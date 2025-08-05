Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman William Villeneuve

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman William Villeneuve to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

Villeneuve, 23, recorded 40 points (four goals, 36 assists) in 55 games with the Toronto Marlies (AHL) during the 2024-25 season, while also collecting two assists in two games during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Sherbrooke, QC native has posted 90 points (nine goals, 81 assists) in 165 career regular season AHL games.

Prior to joining the Marlies, Villeneuve posted 153 points (21 goals, 132 assists) in 216 career regular season QMJHL games with the Saint John Sea Dogs, while adding seven points (one goal, six assists) in 11 playoff games. Villeneuve won the 2022 Memorial Cup with the Sea Dogs and was named to the 2020 and 2022 QMJHL Second All-Star Team.

The 6’2”, 195-pound defenceman was originally selected by Toronto in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

