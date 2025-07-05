Voronkov signs 2-year, $8.35 million contract with Blue Jackets

24-year-old forward was restricted free agent, had 47 points last season

cbj-vorokonov-contract

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Dmitri Voronkov signed a two-year, $8.35 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $4.175 million.

The 24-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had NHL career highs in goals (23), assists (24) and points (47) in 73 games for the Blue Jackets last season, his second in the League.

"We are very pleased to reach this agreement with Dmitri as he is an important part of our young core," general manager Don Waddell said. "He has size, strength and excellent hands and has a chance to be a very special player. We look forward to his continued growth and development as a Blue Jacket."

Selected by Columbus in the fourth round (No. 114) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Voronkov (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) has 81 points (41 goals, 40 assists) in 148 games.

Related Content

NHL Free Agent Tracker

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Provorov signs 7-year, $59.5 million contract with Blue Jackets

Coyle, Wood traded to Blue Jackets by Avalanche

Latest News

Vilardi, Kakko among 11 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Fischer retires from NHL after 9 seasons

Byers dies at 61, reached Stanley Cup Final twice with Bruins

Ehlers says his speed, style will 'fit in very nicely' with Hurricanes

Capitals plan to investigate trade market after quiet free agency period

Ehlers signs 6-year, $51 million contract with Hurricanes

Lakovic, No. 27 pick of 2025 NHL Draft, signs contract with Capitals

Toews 'knew in my heart' Jets were team for return to NHL

Peterka looking forward to challenge with Utah following trade

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy spin on free agent signings with EDGE stats

U.S. aims to build on 'huge' edge heading into 2026 Olympics, Werenski says

Beauvillier signs 2-year, $5.5 million contract to stay with Capitals

EDGE stats: Ehlers’ outlook with Hurricanes

Frost signs 2-year, $8.75 million contract with Flames

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings