Voronkov signs 2-year, $8.35 million contract with Blue Jackets

Dmitri Voronkov signed a two-year, $8.35 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $4.175 million.

The 24-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had NHL career highs in goals (23), assists (24) and points (47) in 73 games for the Blue Jackets last season, his second in the League.

"We are very pleased to reach this agreement with Dmitri as he is an important part of our young core," general manager Don Waddell said. "He has size, strength and excellent hands and has a chance to be a very special player. We look forward to his continued growth and development as a Blue Jacket."

Selected by Columbus in the fourth round (No. 114) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Voronkov (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) has 81 points (41 goals, 40 assists) in 148 games.