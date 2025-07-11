Canes Sign Gunler, Bayreuther To One-Year Deals

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Noel Gunler and defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to one-year, two-way contracts. Gunler’s deal will pay him $813,750 on the NHL level or $80,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL). Bayreuther will make $775,000 in the NHL or $140,000 in the AHL, with a guarantee of at least $150,000.

Gunler, 23, recorded 26 points (13g, 13a) in 58 games with the Chicago Wolves (AHL) in 2024-25, ranking second on the club in power-play goals (six) and tied for fourth in goals. He has registered 49 points (24g, 25a) in 100 career AHL games in three seasons with the Wolves. The Lulea, Sweden native posted 56 points (28g, 28a) in 151 career Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games with Lulea HF and Brynas HF from 2018-22 prior to making his North American debut in 2022. Gunler has represented Sweden at numerous international tournaments, including the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the 2021 IIHF U20 World Championship. The 6’2”, 185-pound forward was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 41st overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Bayreuther, 31, spent the 2024-25 season with Lausanne HC in the National League (Switzerland), scoring five goals and adding 18 assists (23 points) in 52 regular-season games. He added two goals and six assists (8 points) in 18 playoff games as Lausanne HC advanced to the championship series before falling to the ZSC Lions in five games. A native of Concord, N.H., Bayreuther has appeared in 122 career NHL games with Dallas and Columbus, totaling 28 points (5g, 23a). The 6’1”, 196-pound defenseman has played in 238 career AHL games with Texas and Cleveland, scoring 25 goals and adding 92 assists (117 points). Prior to turning professional, Bayreuther spent four seasons at St. Lawrence University, totaling 111 points (35g, 76a) in 142 career games and earning NCAA Second All-American team honors in 2016 and 2017.