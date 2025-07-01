Predators Sign Nick Perbix to Two-Year, $5.5 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2025) - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Nick Perbix to a two-year, $5.5 million contract.

Perbix, 27 (6/15/98), completed his third full NHL season in 2024-25 with Tampa Bay, scoring a career-high six goals and adding 19 points and a +8 rating in 74 appearances. The 6-foot-4, 206-pound right-shot blueliner additionally averaged 14:41 of ice time, blocked 67 shots and dished out 50 hits. Perbixowned a shot attempts for percentage of 52.1 percent at 5-on-5 last season, the second-highest rate among Lightning defensemen.

Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Perbix has played in 220 career NHL games – all with the Lightning – since debuting in 2022-23, recording 63 points (13g-50a) and a +27 rating. He posted career highs in assists (22) and points (24) in 2023-24 andwas fourth among defensemen in NHL All-Rookie Team voting in 2022-23. Prior to turning pro, Perbixplayed four seasons at St. Cloud State from 2018-22, winning the NCHC regular-season title as a freshman and earning a nod to the conference’s First All-Star Team as a senior. The Elk River, Minn., native has represented the United States twice at international competitions, wearing the red, white and blue at the 2022 Winter Olympics and 2023 World Championship. He was teammates with Predators forward Steven Stamkos for two seasons (2022-24) while with the Lightning.

Smashville Loyal re-invents season-ticket memberships into an exclusive loyalty experience featuring tenure-based benefits designed to reward your commitment with all-encompassing experiences that go beyond hockey! Place your initial payment to become Smashville Loyal today. To join now, call 615-770-7800 or visit NashvillePredators.com.