LA Kings Sign Defensemen Brian Dumoulin

DUMOULIN_16X9
By LA Kings
LAKings.com

The LA Kings have signed defensemen Brian Dumoulin to a three-year contract with an AAV of $4,000,000 through the 2027-28 season.

Dumoulin, 33, split the 2024-25 season with the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks, posting 19 assists and 22 points (3-19=22) with 14 penalty minutes (PIM) in 80 combined regular-season games. The 6-4, 215-pound blueliner averaged a league-high 29:21 minutes of time-on-ice (TOI) in five Stanley Cup Playoff appearances for the Devils.

A two-time Stanley Cup Champion with Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and ’17, Dumoulin joins the Kings as a veteran of 706 career NHL regular-season games over parts of 12 seasons between the Devils, Ducks, Seattle Kraken (2023-24) and Penguins (2013-23), amassing 177 points (28-149=177) with a cumulative plus-95 rating. Dumoulin’s best NHL season came in the 2022-23 campaign where he established career-marks in games played (82), assists (24), points (1-24=25) and blocked shots (142) while maintaining 20:38 minutes of TOI/GP. Dumoulin has added 25 points (4-21=25) in 86 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Originally selected in the second round (51st-overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2009 NHL Draft, Dumoulin has recorded 78 points (15-63=78) in 188 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (2012-15). Prior to turning pro, Dumoulin played three seasons (2009-12) of collegiate hockey at Boston College (H-East), tallying 83 points (11-72=83) in 123 NCAA career games. While at Boston College, Dumoulin led the Eagles to three consecutive Hockey East Championships and NCAA National Championships in 2010 and 2012.

Internationally, the Biddeford, Maine native represented the United States at the 2011 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Men’s World Junior Championship, collecting a pair of helpers (0-2=2) in six tournament games to capture a bronze medal.

