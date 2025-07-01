Sabres sign Geertsen to 2-year contract

The 6-foot-4 forward has fought 64 times in his pro career.

Geertsen_Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Mason Geertsen to a two-year, two-way contract worth an average annual value of $775,000, the team announced Tuesday.

Geertsen had five assists in 31 games last season with the Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas’ AHL affiliate) while playing primarily on defense. He’s played 447 career AHL games.

Geertsen – listed at 6-foot-4, 231 pounds – has fought 64 times in his regular-season pro career. The 30-year-old has played 25 career NHL games, all as a member of New Jersey in 2021-22. He was a fourth-round draft pick by Colorado in 2013.

