Samoskevich signs 1-year contract with Panthers

Forward, who was restricted free agent, had 31 points last season

Mackie Samoskevich FLA

© Steven Ryan/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Mackie Samoskevich signed a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Mackie is a talented young forward who demonstrated skill and maturity well above his age in his first full NHL season," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "He showcased his ability to slot into any hole in our lineup and find success this past season, which is a testament to both his play and character. We look forward to seeing him compete in our organization for years to come."

The 22-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) in 72 regular-season games for the Panthers last season and one assist in four Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Florida in the first round (No. 24) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Samoskevich has 31 points in 79 games.

