CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH NIKITA TOLOPILO ON A TWO-YEAR, TWO-WAY CONTRACT

AGREED TO TERMS - CDC 6
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with goaltender Nikita Tolopilo on a two-year, two-way contract.

"Nikita had a good year of development in Abbotsford,” said Allvin. “He worked hard on his game, and he took a step forward in becoming a better pro. We will continue to work with him to provide the best path forward for both the player and our organization."

Tolopilo, 25, appeared in 36 games for the Abbotsford Canucks in 2024.25, posting a record of 20-14-2 with a 2.66 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage, and four shutouts, as well as one postseason contest, holding a record of 0-1 with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He also made his NHL debut in 2024.25, playing in two games and posting a record of 1-1-0 with a 2.15 goals against average and an .885 save percentage.

The 6’6”. 229lbs goaltender has appeared in 71 games across two seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks, holding a record of 40-27-3 with a 2.74 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage, and four shutouts.

A native of Minsk, Belarus, Tolopilo has represented his country on multiple occasions, including the 2017 and 2018 U18 World Championships, the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships, and the 2019 (silver medal) and 2020 (bronze) Division 1A World Junior Hockey Championships.

Tolopilo was originally signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent on March 31, 2023.

