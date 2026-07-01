The NHL on Wednesday released the list of players who are restricted free agents under Group 2, unrestricted free agents under Groups 3 and 6, and unrestricted free agents by virtue of not receiving qualifying offers. NHL.com will update players' contract status below throughout the offseason.
NHL Free Agent Tracker
Comprehensive list of available players, signings by team
ANAHEIM DUCKS
Signings
Greer signs 4-year contract with Ducks
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Vyacheslav Buteyets, Leo Carlsson, Calle Clang, Tyson Hinds, Pavel Mintyukov, Sasha Pastujov.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: A.J. Greer (re-signed), Jansen Harkins, Ross Johnston (signed: ANA), Petr Mrazek, Noah Philp, Jacob Trouba (signed: SJS), Jeffrey Viel.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Jeremie Biakabutuka, Jan Mysak, Jaxsen Wiebe.
BOSTON BRUINS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Luke Cavallin, Riley Duran, Matthew Poitras.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Viktor Arvidsson, Patrick Brown, Andrew Peeke, Riley Tufte.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Matej Blumel, Michael Callahan, John Farinacci, Georgii Merkulov, Victor Soderstrom.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Alexis Gendron, Jordan Harris, Maximus Wanner.
BUFFALO SABRES
Signings
Zellweger signs 3-year contract with Sabres
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Peyton Krebs, Olen Zellweger (re-signed).
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Gavin Bayreuther, Josh Dunne, David Kampf, Jake Leschyshyn, Tanner Pearson, Luke Schenn (signed: VAN), Logan Stanley.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Trevor Kuntar.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Isaac Belliveau, Zac Jones, Olivier Nadeau, Nikita Novikov.
CALGARY FLAMES
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Simon Nemec, Brennan Othmann, William Stromgren.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jake Bean, Clark Bishop, Justin Kirkland, Ryan Lomberg, Daniil Miromanov, Victor Olofsson, Ivan Prosvetov.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nick Cicek.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): John Beecher, Parker Bell, Lucas Ciona, Artem Grushnikov, Carter King, Owen Say, Gavin White.
CAROLINA HURRICANES
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Noel Gunler, Aleksi Heimosalmi, Viktor Neuchev, Cayden Primeau, Justin Robidas, Ronan Seeley.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Frederik Andersen, John Carlson, Mike Reilly, Josiah Slavin, Givani Smith.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Ryan Suzuki.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Skyler Brind'Amour, Domenick Fensore, Kyle Masters, Amir Miftakhov, Nikita Quapp.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Connor Bedard, Drew Commesso, Ethan Del Mastro, Kevin Korchinski.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Joey Anderson, Matt Grzelcyk, Sam Lafferty, Ilya Mikheyev, Shea Weber.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Olivier Rodrigue.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Dmitry Kuzmin, Ryan Mast.
COLORADO AVALANCHE
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Zakhar Bardakov, Fabian Lysell.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jack Ahcan, Ronnie Attard, Alex Barré-Boulet, Nick Blankenburg, Tye Felhaber, Joel Kiviranta, Jacob MacDonald, Jason Polin, Valtteri Puustinen, T.J. Tynan.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Magnus Chrona, Matt Stienburg
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Danil Gushchin.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Adam Fantilli, Jet Greaves, Cole Sillinger, Luke Tuch.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Zach Aston-Reese, Hudson Fasching, Ivan Fedotov, Brendan Gaunce, Erik Gudbranson, Danton Heinen, Boone Jenner, Mason Marchment, Dysin Mayo, Zach Sawchenko, Owen Sillinger, Brendan Smith.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Stanislav Svozil, Egor Zamula.
DALLAS STARS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Mavrik Bourque, Arttu Hyry, Jason Robertson.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nathan Bastian, Jamie Benn, Michael Bunting, Adam Erne, Kole Lind, Alexander Petrovic.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents:
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Francesco Arcuri, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Ben Kraws, Kyle McDonald, Jeremie Poirier, Antonio Stranges, Samu Tuomaala, Chase Wheatcroft.
DETROIT RED WINGS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Simon Edvinsson, Carter Gylander.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Erik Gustafsson, Travis Hamonic, Patrick Kane, David Perron, Cam Talbot, Eduards Tralmaks, James van Riemsdyk, Austin Watson.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Antti Tuomisto.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Alexandre Doucet, Carter Mazur, Michael Milne, Jakub Rychlovsky, Wojciech Stachowiak.
EDMONTON OILERS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Colton Dach, Roby Jarventie, Spencer Stastney.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Cam Dineen, James Hamblin, Adam Henrique, Connor Ingram, Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen, Curtis Lazar, Calvin Pickard, Jack Roslovic.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Samuel Poulin.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Josh Bloom, Matvey Petrov.
FLORIDA PANTHERS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Tobias Bjornfot, Mikulas Hovorka, Akira Schmid.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Sergei Bobrovsky, Louis Domingue, Noah Gregor, Radko Gudas, Aleksi Heponiemi, Vinnie Hinostroza, Logan Hutsko, Luke Kunin, Tomas Nosek, Jack Studnicka, Daniil Tarasov.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nolan Foote.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Mike Benning, Evan Nause, Cole Schwindt, Donovan Sebrango, Wilmer Skoog.
LOS ANGELES KINGS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: None.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Logan Brown, Kyle Burroughs, Pheonix Copley, Glenn Gawdin, Mathieu Joseph, Anze Kopitar, Andrei Kuzmenko, Scott Laughton, Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nikita Alexandrov, Jan Jenik.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): None.
MINNESOTA WILD
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Caedan Bankier, Daemon Hunt, Carson Lambos, David Spacek.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Zach Bogosian, Robby Fabbri, Nick Foligno, Ben Gleason, Marcus Johansson, Ben Jones, Cal Petersen, Jeff Petry, Vladimir Tarasenko, Mats Zuccarello.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Cameron Butler, Samuel Hlavaj, Bradley Marek, Oskar Olausson.
MONTREAL CANADIENS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Brett Berard, Zachary Bolduc, Kirby Dach, Jared Davidson, Sean Farrell, Hunter McKown, Maksymilian Szuber, Arber Xhekaj.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Alex Belzile, Sammy Blais, Nathan Clurman, Kaapo Kahkonen, Patrik Laine, Hunter Shepard.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Marc Del Gaizo.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Jake Chiasson, Gannon Laroque, Joe Veleno.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Justin Barron, Chase Bradley.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Andreas Englund, Kevin Gravel, Erik Haula, Tyson Jost, Jordan Oesterle.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Dalton Bancroft, Jack Matier, Ryder Rolston, Christoffer Sedoff.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Nico Daws, Amadeus Lombardi, Jakub Malek, Xavier Parent, Ben Steeves, Topias Vilen.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov, Brian Halonen, Mike Hardman, Zack MacEwen, Ryan Schmelzer, Colton White.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jonathan Gruden, Nathan Légaré, Marc McLaughlin.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Calen Addison, Tyler Brennan, Paul Cotter, Dylan Wendt.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Alex Jefferies, Joey Larson, Henrik Tikkanen.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Adam Boqvist, Matthew Highmore, Marcus Hogberg, Anders Lee, Matt Luff, David Rittich, Carson Soucy.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Adam Beckman, Cole McWard, Travis Mitchell.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Marc Gatcomb, Tristan Lennox, Eetu Liukas, Matthew Maggio, Max Shabanov, Cam Thiesing.
NEW YORK RANGERS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Vincent Iorio, Braden Schneider, William Trudeau
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jonny Brodzinski, Casey Fitzgerald, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Connor Mackey, Jonathan Quick, Brandon Scanlin, Conor Sheary.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Talyn Boyko, Brendan Brisson, Hugo Ollas, Massimo Rizzo.
OTTAWA SENATORS
Signings
Ersson signs 2-year contract with Senators
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Tyler Boucher, Xavier Bourgault, Leevi Merilainen.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Lars Eller, Dennis Gilbert, Claude Giroux, Nick Jensen, Garrett Pilon, James Reimer.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Graeme Clarke, Olle Lycksell, Mads Sogaard, Lassi Thomson.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Samuel Ersson (re-signed), Arthur Kaliyev, Riley Kidney.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Jamie Drysdale, Hunter McDonald, Trevor Zegras.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Rodrigo Abols, Oscar Eklind, Luke Glendening, Carl Grundstrom, Noah Juulsen, Boris Katchouk, Lane Pederson, Anthony Richard, Garrett Wilson.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Adam Ginning, Max Guenette.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Karsen Dorwart, Artem Guryev, Brett Harrison, Christian Kyrou, Tucker Robertson, Philip Tomasino.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Alexander Alexeyev, Joel Blomqvist, Egor Chinakhov, David Gustafsson, Ville Koivunen, Hendrix Lapierre, Arturs Silovs.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Noel Acciari, Sebastian Aho, Connor Clifton, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Kevin Hayes, Bokondji Imama, Joona Koppanen, Anthony Mantha, Ryan Shea, Stuart Skinner (signed: WPG).
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): None.
SAN JOSE SHARKS
Signings
Trouba signs 4-year contract with Sharks
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Shakir Mukhamadullin.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Laurent Brossoit, Lucas Carlsson, Sasha Chmelevski, Vincent Desharnais, Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Samuel Laberge, Nick Leddy, Carey Price, Ryan Reaves, Colin White.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Egor Afanasyev, Shane Bowers, Pavol Regenda, Jakub Skarek, Jett Woo.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Noah Beck, Gabriel Carriere, Philipp Kurashev.
SEATTLE KRAKEN
Signings
Samoskevich signs 3-year contract with Kraken
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Jacob Melanson, Victor Ostman, Ville Ottavainen, Mackie Samoskevich (re-signed).
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Max McCormick, Matt Murray, Jamie Oleksiak, Gustav Olofsson, Jaden Schwartz, Mitchell Stephens, Eeli Tolvanen.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): None.
ST. LOUIS BLUES
Signings
Johnston signs 3-year contract with Blues
Berggren signs 1-year contract with Blues
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Leo Loof, Connor McMichael.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Julien Gauthier, Justin Holl, Hugh McGing, Oskar Sundqvist.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Hunter Skinner, Akil Thomas, Vadim Zherenko.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Jonatan Berggren (re-signed), Thomas Bordeleau, Matthew Kessel.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: None.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Mitchell Chaffee, Brandon Halverson, Waltteri Merela, Ian Mitchell, Corey Perry.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Declan Carlile, Ryan Fanti.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Ethan Samson.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Emil Andrae, Jacob Quillan, Nicholas Robertson, Ryan Tverberg, William Villeneuve.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Matt Benning, Travis Boyd, Calle Jarnkrok, Vinni Lettieri.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Braeden Kressler, Matias Maccelli, Vyacheslav Peksa, John Prokop, Henry Thrun.
UTAH MAMMOTH
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: None.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Andrew Agozzino, Ian Cole, Kevin Connauton, Alexander Kerfoot, Scott Perunovich, Kevin Rooney, Kevin Stenlund, Vitek Vanecek, Matt Villalta.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Michal Kunc, Anson Thornton.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS
Signings
L. Schenn signs 1-year contract with Canucks
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: None.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Teddy Blueger, Derek Forbort, Evander Kane, Joseph LaBate, Jiri Patera.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Curtis Douglas.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Nils Aman, Jayden Grubbe, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Danila Klimovich, Chase Stillman.
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Jakub Brabenec, Lukas Cormier, Joe Fleming.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Rasmus Andersson, Dylan Coghlan, Ben Hutton, Tanner Laczynski, Jeremy Lauzon, Jonas Rondbjerg, Brandon Saad, Colton Sissons, Cole Smith, Reilly Smith.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Raphael Lavoie.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): None.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: None.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Brandon Duhaime, Tobias Geisser, Brett Leason, Sonny Milano, Alex Ovechkin, Corey Schueneman, Trevor van Riemsdyk.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Wyatt Bongiovanni, Henrik Rybinski.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Garin Bjorklund, Ryan Hofer, Jesper Vikman.
WINNIPEG JETS
Signings
S. Skinner signs 2-year contract with Jets
Free agents
Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Tyrel Bauer, Cole Perfetti.
Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jacob Bryson, Kale Clague, Eric Comrie, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist, Mason Shaw, Jonathan Toews, Kristian Vesalainen.
Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Samuel Fagemo, Ville Heinola.
Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Jaret Anderson-Dolan.
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RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (GROUP 2) ARE SUBJECT TO COMPENSATION AND RIGHT TO MATCH
These players have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:
|
OFFER
|
COMPENSATION
|
$1,575,969 or below
|
None
|
Over $1,575,969 to $2,387,832
|
Third-round choice
|
Over $2,387,832 to $4,775,666
|
Second-round choice
|
Over $4,775,666 to $7,163,498
|
First-round and third-round choice
|
Over $7,163,498 to $9,551,332
|
First-round, second-round and third-round choice
|
Over $9,551,332 to $11,939,166
|
Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice
|
Over $11,939,166
|
Four first-round choices
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS - GROUP 3
These players have qualified for Group 3 Free Agency (age 27 or older or with at least seven Accrued Seasons) and are Unrestricted Free Agents.
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS - GROUP 6
These players qualify for unrestricted free agency, having met the requirements for Group 6 free agency. This group is defined as players whose contracts have expired, are age 25 or older, have completed three or more professional seasons, and (i) in the case of a player other than a goaltender, have played fewer than 80 NHL games (regular-season and playoff), or (ii) in the case of a goaltender, have played fewer than 28 NHL games (regular-season and playoff).