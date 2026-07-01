NHL Free Agent Tracker

Comprehensive list of available players, signings by team

NHL-Shield
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The NHL on Wednesday released the list of players who are restricted free agents under Group 2, unrestricted free agents under Groups 3 and 6, and unrestricted free agents by virtue of not receiving qualifying offers. NHL.com will update players' contract status below throughout the offseason.

ANAHEIM DUCKS

Signings

Greer signs 4-year contract with Ducks

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Vyacheslav Buteyets, Leo Carlsson, Calle Clang, Tyson Hinds, Pavel Mintyukov, Sasha Pastujov.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: A.J. Greer (re-signed), Jansen Harkins, Ross Johnston (signed: ANA), Petr Mrazek, Noah Philp, Jacob Trouba (signed: SJS), Jeffrey Viel.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Jeremie Biakabutuka, Jan Mysak, Jaxsen Wiebe.

BOSTON BRUINS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Luke Cavallin, Riley Duran, Matthew Poitras.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Viktor Arvidsson, Patrick Brown, Andrew Peeke, Riley Tufte.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Matej Blumel, Michael Callahan, John Farinacci, Georgii Merkulov, Victor Soderstrom.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Alexis Gendron, Jordan Harris, Maximus Wanner.

BUFFALO SABRES

Signings

Zellweger signs 3-year contract with Sabres

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Peyton Krebs, Olen Zellweger (re-signed).

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Gavin Bayreuther, Josh Dunne, David Kampf, Jake Leschyshyn, Tanner Pearson, Luke Schenn (signed: VAN), Logan Stanley.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Trevor Kuntar.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Isaac Belliveau, Zac Jones, Olivier Nadeau, Nikita Novikov.

CALGARY FLAMES

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Simon Nemec, Brennan Othmann, William Stromgren.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jake Bean, Clark Bishop, Justin Kirkland, Ryan Lomberg, Daniil Miromanov, Victor Olofsson, Ivan Prosvetov.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nick Cicek.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): John Beecher, Parker Bell, Lucas Ciona, Artem Grushnikov, Carter King, Owen Say, Gavin White.

CAROLINA HURRICANES

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Noel Gunler, Aleksi Heimosalmi, Viktor Neuchev, Cayden Primeau, Justin Robidas, Ronan Seeley.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Frederik Andersen, John Carlson, Mike Reilly, Josiah Slavin, Givani Smith.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Ryan Suzuki.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Skyler Brind'Amour, Domenick Fensore, Kyle Masters, Amir Miftakhov, Nikita Quapp.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Connor Bedard, Drew Commesso, Ethan Del Mastro, Kevin Korchinski.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Joey Anderson, Matt Grzelcyk, Sam Lafferty, Ilya Mikheyev, Shea Weber.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Olivier Rodrigue.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Dmitry Kuzmin, Ryan Mast.

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Zakhar Bardakov, Fabian Lysell.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jack Ahcan, Ronnie Attard, Alex Barré-Boulet, Nick Blankenburg, Tye Felhaber, Joel Kiviranta, Jacob MacDonald, Jason Polin, Valtteri Puustinen, T.J. Tynan.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Magnus Chrona, Matt Stienburg

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Danil Gushchin.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Adam Fantilli, Jet Greaves, Cole Sillinger, Luke Tuch.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Zach Aston-Reese, Hudson Fasching, Ivan Fedotov, Brendan Gaunce, Erik Gudbranson, Danton Heinen, Boone Jenner, Mason Marchment, Dysin Mayo, Zach Sawchenko, Owen Sillinger, Brendan Smith.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Stanislav Svozil, Egor Zamula.

DALLAS STARS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Mavrik Bourque, Arttu Hyry, Jason Robertson.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nathan Bastian, Jamie Benn, Michael Bunting, Adam Erne, Kole Lind, Alexander Petrovic.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents:

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Francesco Arcuri, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Ben Kraws, Kyle McDonald, Jeremie Poirier, Antonio Stranges, Samu Tuomaala, Chase Wheatcroft.

DETROIT RED WINGS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Simon Edvinsson, Carter Gylander.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Erik Gustafsson, Travis Hamonic, Patrick Kane, David Perron, Cam Talbot, Eduards Tralmaks, James van Riemsdyk, Austin Watson.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Antti Tuomisto.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Alexandre Doucet, Carter Mazur, Michael Milne, Jakub Rychlovsky, Wojciech Stachowiak.

EDMONTON OILERS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Colton Dach, Roby Jarventie, Spencer Stastney.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Cam Dineen, James Hamblin, Adam Henrique, Connor Ingram, Max Jones, Kasperi Kapanen, Curtis Lazar, Calvin Pickard, Jack Roslovic.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Samuel Poulin.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Josh Bloom, Matvey Petrov.

FLORIDA PANTHERS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Tobias Bjornfot, Mikulas Hovorka, Akira Schmid.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Sergei Bobrovsky, Louis Domingue, Noah Gregor, Radko Gudas, Aleksi Heponiemi, Vinnie Hinostroza, Logan Hutsko, Luke Kunin, Tomas Nosek, Jack Studnicka, Daniil Tarasov.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nolan Foote.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Mike Benning, Evan Nause, Cole Schwindt, Donovan Sebrango, Wilmer Skoog.

LOS ANGELES KINGS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: None.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Logan Brown, Kyle Burroughs, Pheonix Copley, Glenn Gawdin, Mathieu Joseph, Anze Kopitar, Andrei Kuzmenko, Scott Laughton, Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nikita Alexandrov, Jan Jenik.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): None.

MINNESOTA WILD

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Caedan Bankier, Daemon Hunt, Carson Lambos, David Spacek.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Zach Bogosian, Robby Fabbri, Nick Foligno, Ben Gleason, Marcus Johansson, Ben Jones, Cal Petersen, Jeff Petry, Vladimir Tarasenko, Mats Zuccarello.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Cameron Butler, Samuel Hlavaj, Bradley Marek, Oskar Olausson.

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Brett Berard, Zachary Bolduc, Kirby Dach, Jared Davidson, Sean Farrell, Hunter McKown, Maksymilian Szuber, Arber Xhekaj.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Alex Belzile, Sammy Blais, Nathan Clurman, Kaapo Kahkonen, Patrik Laine, Hunter Shepard.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Marc Del Gaizo.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Jake Chiasson, Gannon Laroque, Joe Veleno.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Justin Barron, Chase Bradley.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Andreas Englund, Kevin Gravel, Erik Haula, Tyson Jost, Jordan Oesterle.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Dalton Bancroft, Jack Matier, Ryder Rolston, Christoffer Sedoff.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Nico Daws, Amadeus Lombardi, Jakub Malek, Xavier Parent, Ben Steeves, Topias Vilen.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov, Brian Halonen, Mike Hardman, Zack MacEwen, Ryan Schmelzer, Colton White.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jonathan Gruden, Nathan Légaré, Marc McLaughlin.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Calen Addison, Tyler Brennan, Paul Cotter, Dylan Wendt.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Alex Jefferies, Joey Larson, Henrik Tikkanen.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Adam Boqvist, Matthew Highmore, Marcus Hogberg, Anders Lee, Matt Luff, David Rittich, Carson Soucy.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Adam Beckman, Cole McWard, Travis Mitchell.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Marc Gatcomb, Tristan Lennox, Eetu Liukas, Matthew Maggio, Max Shabanov, Cam Thiesing.

NEW YORK RANGERS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Vincent Iorio, Braden Schneider, William Trudeau

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jonny Brodzinski, Casey Fitzgerald, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Connor Mackey, Jonathan Quick, Brandon Scanlin, Conor Sheary.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Talyn Boyko, Brendan Brisson, Hugo Ollas, Massimo Rizzo.

OTTAWA SENATORS

Signings

Ersson signs 2-year contract with Senators

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Tyler Boucher, Xavier Bourgault, Leevi Merilainen.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Lars Eller, Dennis Gilbert, Claude Giroux, Nick Jensen, Garrett Pilon, James Reimer.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Graeme Clarke, Olle Lycksell, Mads Sogaard, Lassi Thomson.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Samuel Ersson (re-signed), Arthur Kaliyev, Riley Kidney.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Jamie Drysdale, Hunter McDonald, Trevor Zegras.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Rodrigo Abols, Oscar Eklind, Luke Glendening, Carl Grundstrom, Noah Juulsen, Boris Katchouk, Lane Pederson, Anthony Richard, Garrett Wilson.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Adam Ginning, Max Guenette.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Karsen Dorwart, Artem Guryev, Brett Harrison, Christian Kyrou, Tucker Robertson, Philip Tomasino.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Alexander Alexeyev, Joel Blomqvist, Egor Chinakhov, David Gustafsson, Ville Koivunen, Hendrix Lapierre, Arturs Silovs.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Noel Acciari, Sebastian Aho, Connor Clifton, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Kevin Hayes, Bokondji Imama, Joona Koppanen, Anthony Mantha, Ryan Shea, Stuart Skinner (signed: WPG).

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): None.

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Signings

Trouba signs 4-year contract with Sharks

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Laurent Brossoit, Lucas Carlsson, Sasha Chmelevski, Vincent Desharnais, Mario Ferraro, John Klingberg, Samuel Laberge, Nick Leddy, Carey Price, Ryan Reaves, Colin White.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Egor Afanasyev, Shane Bowers, Pavol Regenda, Jakub Skarek, Jett Woo.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Noah Beck, Gabriel Carriere, Philipp Kurashev.

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Signings

Samoskevich signs 3-year contract with Kraken

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Jacob Melanson, Victor Ostman, Ville Ottavainen, Mackie Samoskevich (re-signed).

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Max McCormick, Matt Murray, Jamie Oleksiak, Gustav Olofsson, Jaden Schwartz, Mitchell Stephens, Eeli Tolvanen.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): None.

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Signings

Johnston signs 3-year contract with Blues

Berggren signs 1-year contract with Blues

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Leo Loof, Connor McMichael.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Julien Gauthier, Justin Holl, Hugh McGing, Oskar Sundqvist.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Hunter Skinner, Akil Thomas, Vadim Zherenko.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Jonatan Berggren (re-signed), Thomas Bordeleau, Matthew Kessel.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: None.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Mitchell Chaffee, Brandon Halverson, Waltteri Merela, Ian Mitchell, Corey Perry.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Declan Carlile, Ryan Fanti.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Ethan Samson.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Emil Andrae, Jacob Quillan, Nicholas Robertson, Ryan Tverberg, William Villeneuve.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Matt Benning, Travis Boyd, Calle Jarnkrok, Vinni Lettieri.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Braeden Kressler, Matias Maccelli, Vyacheslav Peksa, John Prokop, Henry Thrun.

UTAH MAMMOTH

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: None.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Andrew Agozzino, Ian Cole, Kevin Connauton, Alexander Kerfoot, Scott Perunovich, Kevin Rooney, Kevin Stenlund, Vitek Vanecek, Matt Villalta.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: None.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Michal Kunc, Anson Thornton.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS

Signings

L. Schenn signs 1-year contract with Canucks

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: None.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Teddy Blueger, Derek Forbort, Evander Kane, Joseph LaBate, Jiri Patera.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Curtis Douglas.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Nils Aman, Jayden Grubbe, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Danila Klimovich, Chase Stillman.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Jakub Brabenec, Lukas Cormier, Joe Fleming.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Rasmus Andersson, Dylan Coghlan, Ben Hutton, Tanner Laczynski, Jeremy Lauzon, Jonas Rondbjerg, Brandon Saad, Colton Sissons, Cole Smith, Reilly Smith.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Raphael Lavoie.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): None.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: None.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Brandon Duhaime, Tobias Geisser, Brett Leason, Sonny Milano, Alex Ovechkin, Corey Schueneman, Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Wyatt Bongiovanni, Henrik Rybinski.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Garin Bjorklund, Ryan Hofer, Jesper Vikman.

WINNIPEG JETS

Signings

S. Skinner signs 2-year contract with Jets

Free agents

Group 2 Restricted Free Agents: Tyrel Bauer, Cole Perfetti.

Group 3 Unrestricted Free Agents: Jacob Bryson, Kale Clague, Eric Comrie, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Colin Miller, Gustav Nyquist, Mason Shaw, Jonathan Toews, Kristian Vesalainen.

Group 6 Unrestricted Free Agents: Samuel Fagemo, Ville Heinola.

Unrestricted Free Agents (did not receive qualifying offer): Jaret Anderson-Dolan.

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RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (GROUP 2) ARE SUBJECT TO COMPENSATION AND RIGHT TO MATCH

These players have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:

OFFER
COMPENSATION
$1,575,969 or below
None

Over $1,575,969 to $2,387,832
Third-round choice
Over $2,387,832 to $4,775,666
Second-round choice
Over $4,775,666 to $7,163,498
First-round and third-round choice
Over $7,163,498 to $9,551,332
First-round, second-round and third-round choice
Over $9,551,332 to $11,939,166
Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice
Over $11,939,166
Four first-round choices

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS - GROUP 3

These players have qualified for Group 3 Free Agency (age 27 or older or with at least seven Accrued Seasons) and are Unrestricted Free Agents.

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS - GROUP 6

These players qualify for unrestricted free agency, having met the requirements for Group 6 free agency. This group is defined as players whose contracts have expired, are age 25 or older, have completed three or more professional seasons, and (i) in the case of a player other than a goaltender, have played fewer than 80 NHL games (regular-season and playoff), or (ii) in the case of a goaltender, have played fewer than 28 NHL games (regular-season and playoff).

Free Agency

Trouba signs 4-year, $33 million contract with Sharks

NHL free agency live blog

Luke Schenn signs 1-year, $2.25 million contract with Canucks

Stuart Skinner signs 2-year, $7.5 million contract with Jets

Johnston signs 3-year contract with Blues

Ersson signs 2-year, $4.4 million contract with Senators

Greer signs 4-year contract with Ducks

Samoskevich signs 3-year, $11.5 million contract with Kraken

Zellweger signs 3-year contract with Sabres

Cousins signs 2-year, $3.18 million contract with Senators

Qualifying offers extended to NHL restricted free agents

Drury signs 5-year, $22.5 million contract with Predators

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