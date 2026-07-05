Bourque signs 6-year, $33 million contract with Predators

Mavrik Bourque signed a six-year, $33 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Saturday. It has an average annual value of $5.5 million.

A restricted free agent, Bourque was acquired by the Predators from the Dallas Stars along with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and a third-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft on Wednesday.

“Mavrik Bourque is a quality, two-way player who will fit perfectly with what we are trying to build here in Nashville,” general manager Chris MacFarland said at the time of the trade. “At just 24 years old, his age and style of play fits in with the type of players we are looking to bring in to help make us better.”

The forward had 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 82 regular-season games and one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Stars last season. A first-round pick (No. 30) by Dallas at the 2020 NHL Draft, he has 66 points (31 goals, 35 assists) in 156 regular-season games and one goal in 10 playoff games.