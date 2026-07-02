Senators agree to contract extension with Leevi Meriläinen for the 2026-27 season

The one-way contract carries an AAV of $1.1 million.  

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OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced today the club has signed goaltender Leevi Meriläinen to a one-year contract extension for the 2026-27 NHL season. The one-way contract carries an AAV of $1.1 million.  

Meriläinen, 23, appeared in 20 regular season games for the Senators in the 2025-26 season. He posted an 8-10-1 record with a 3.51 GAA and .860 save percentage in those contests. With the Belleville Senators in the AHL, in 19 games, he posted an 8-8-1 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

Selected by Ottawa in the third round (71st overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Meriläinen has appeared in 34 career NHL games. In 84 career games in the AHL, Meriläinen has compiled a 39-29-6 record with a 2.59 GAA and a .911 save percentage. 

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