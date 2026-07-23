Kane to return to Blackhawks with 2-year, $16 million contract

Kane, who has spent the past three seasons with the Red Wings, has 1,400 points (508 goals, 892 assists) in 1,369 regular-season games for the Red Wings, New York Rangers and Blackhawks, who selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft.

Kane ranks third in Chicago history in goals (446) behind Hockey Hall of Famers Bobby Hull (604) and Stan Mikita (541), and second in assists (779) and points (1,225). Mikita had 926 points and 1,467 points. Kane is third on Chicago's all-time list with 1,161 games played, behind Mikita (1,396) and Hall of Famer Duncan Keith (1,192).

Kane scored his 500th NHL goal on Jan. 8, broke Mike Modano's record for points by an United States-born player when he scored his 1,375th on Jan. 29, and reached 1,400 points on April 13.

Kane has 138 points (53 goals, 85 assists) in 143 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He won Art Ross Trophy as scoring champion, the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Ted Lindsay Award as MVP chosen by the NHL Players' Association in 2015-16. He also won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2007-08 and the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoffs MVP in 2013.

Kane was named one the 100 Greatest Players in NHL history during the League's Centennial celebration in 2017.

"I still think I have the ability to elevate my game at the most important times," he said after last season ended. "I've always been able to do that throughout my career, and I still think that's something that lives within me."

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