Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Casey Fitzgerald on a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

Fitzgerald, 29, skated in 71 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Hartford Wolfpack in 2026-27, producing 23 points (4-19-23).

The 5-foot-11, 188-pound native of North Reading, Mass., has competed in 63 career NHL games with Florida (2022-23) and the Buffalo Sabres (2021-22 to 2022-23), compiling nine assists. He has also played in 285 career AHL games between the Rochester Americans (2018-19 to 2021-22), Charlotte Checkers (2023-24) and the Wolfpack (2024-25 to 2025-26), amassing 99 points (22-77-99).

Prior to his professional career, Fitzgerald skated four seasons (2015-16 to 2018-19) with Boston College (NCAA), collecting 82 points (17-65-82) in 151 games. Fitzgerald was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team (2015-16), the Hockey East Second All-Star Team (2017-18) and named Best Defensive Defensemen that season. He served as captain of the Eagles in his junior and senior seasons.

Originally selected by Buffalo in the third round (86th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Fitzgerald earned gold medals representing the United States at the 2017 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, 2015 World U18 Championship and 2014 World U17 Hockey Challenge.

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