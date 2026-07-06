RELEASE: Blackhawks Agree to Terms With Goaltender Drew Commesso on Two-Year Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Drew Commesso on a two-year contract ($875,000 salary cap hit). The contract will run through the 2027-28 season.

Commesso, 23, appeared in three NHL games with the Blackhawks in 2025-26, logging a 2-1-0 record, a .918 save percentage, a 2.31 goals-against average and one shutout. He made 36 saves on 36 shots for his first career NHL win and shutout on Jan. 10 at Nashville, becoming the fourth goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in their first NHL victory. Commesso also posted a 13-20-3 record, a .901 SV%, a 3.08 GAA and one shutout in 37 games with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound goaltender has compiled a 2-2-0 record, a .901 SV%, a 2.61 GAA and one shutout in five career NHL games with the Blackhawks from 2024-26. He’s also appeared in 114 career regular-season AHL games with Rockford from 2023-26, tallying a 49-51-13 record, a .906 SV%, a 2.75 GAA and seven shutouts. Additionally, Commesso has made two trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs with the IceHogs, registering a 5-5-0 record, a .922 SV%, a 2.42 GAA and one shutout in 10 contests.

Internationally, the Norwell, Mass. native represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics, notching a 2-0-0 record, with a 1.00 GAA, a .964 SV% and one shutout. He also captured a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. Commesso was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the second round (46th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.