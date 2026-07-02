Sharks sign forward Alex Barre-Boulet To Two-Year Contract

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Alex Barre-Boulet to a two-year, two-way contract.

Barre-Boulet, 29, has annually been one of the top offensive performers in the American Hockey League. Last season with the Colorado Eagles, he finished second in the AHL in scoring with 70 points (26 goals, 44 assists) in 70 games, and was named as an AHL First-Team All-Star. He also added 45 points (14 goals, 31 assists) in 52 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Additionally, he posted 12 points (five goals, seven assists) with the Eagles in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Barre-Boulet appeared in two games with the Colorado Avalanche, posting one assist.

“Alex’s offensive track record speaks for itself and his presence provides additional responsible veteran depth at the NHL level,” said Grier.

In 428 AHL games with Syracuse, Laval and Colorado, Barre-Boulet has posted 435 points (161 goals, 274 assists), along with 208 penalty minutes and a +90 rating. He won the Dudley "Red" Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL Rookie of the Year in 2018-19, was named to the AHL First All-Star Team in 2022-23 and the AHL Second All-Star Team in 2019-20, all with the Syracuse Crunch

Barre-Boulet has played in 72 NHL games with Tampa Bay, Seattle, Montreal and Colorado, collecting 19 points (12 goals, seven assists).

Prior to his professional career, Barre-Boulet played in Drummondville and Blainville-Boisbriand in the QMJHL. In 2017–18 with Blainville-Boisbriand, he recorded a league-leading 53 goals and 63 assists for 116 points in 65 games to claim the Jean Béliveau Trophy as well as the Michel Brière Memorial Trophy as league MVP, and help the Armada advance to the President's Cup Final.

The five-foot-ten, 180-pound native of Montmagny, Quebec was originally signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay on March 1, 2018,