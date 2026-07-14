Red Wings sign Ronnie Attard to one-year, two-way contract

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Ronnie Attard to a one-year, two-way contract.

Attard, 27, played the 2025-26 season with the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles, recording 17 points (3-14-17), a plus-three rating and 38 penalty minutes in 44 regular-season games. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman also netted two goals in four Calder Cup Playoff games with the Eagles. Attard split the 2024-25 campaign between the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Bakersfield Condors, logging 17 points (7-10-17) and 80 penalty minutes in 66 games. Originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Attard registered six points (2-4-6) and 14 penalty minutes in 29 games with the Flyers from 2021-24. He has also tallied 93 points (32-61-93), a plus-nine rating and 196 penalty minutes in 226 AHL games with Lehigh Valley, Bakersfield and Colorado since 2022-23.

A native of White Lake, Mich., Attard racked up 72 points (27-45-72), a plus-38 rating and 61 penalty minutes in 94 games at Western Michigan University from 2019-22 prior to turning professional. Attard was named the NCHC Offensive Defenseman of the Year, earned First Team All-NCHC honors and was selected as a CCM/AHCA West First Team All-American in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He also earned a place on the NCHC All-Rookie Team in 2019-20. Before joining the Broncos, Attard totaled 84 points (41-43-84), a plus-22 rating and 219 penalty minutes in 144 games with the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League from 2016-19, serving as team captain during his final season with the club. Attard was named USA Hockey’s Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year and was selected as the USHL Player and Defenseman of the Year after leading all blueliners in goals (30), points (64) and plus/minus (+46) in 48 games with the Storm during the 2018-19 season. On the international stage, Attard represented his country at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, potting one goal in four appearances. He also captained Team USA to a gold medal at the 2018 World Junior A Challenge, finishing with three points (1-2-3) and 10 penalty minutes in six contests.