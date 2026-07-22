Robertson signs 1-year, $12 million contract with Stars

Forward led Dallas with 96 points last season, avoids arbitration hearing

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© Sam Hodde/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jason Robertson signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing. He had filed for arbitration on July 5.

Robertson led Dallas with 96 points (45 goals, 51 assists) in 82 regular-season games last season. He also had eight points (five goals, three assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

“Jason has been a cornerstone of our franchise since he was drafted in 2017,” Stars general manager Jim Nill said. “A dynamic and skilled player, he has been one of the league’s top offensive threats since making his NHL debut. We're excited for what this season will bring for both Jason and the team as we continue our push to bring a championship to Dallas.”

Robertson has led the Stars in points in three of the past four seasons, including in 2022-23, when he had an NHL career-high 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) in 82 games. Since 2020-21, Robertson leads the team in goals (213), assists (276), points (489), power-play goals (60) and power-play points (156).

Selected by Dallas in the second round (No. 39) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Robertson has 490 points (213 goals, 277 assists) in 456 regular-season games, and 52 points (23 goals, 29 assists) in 62 playoff games.

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