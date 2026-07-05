Red Wings sign Chase Stillman to one-year, two-way contract

2021 first-round pick spent 2025-26 season with AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks

DET Chase Stillman Signed 2026 showcase
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forward Chase Stillman to a one-year, two-way contract.

Stillman, 23, played the 2025-26 season with the American Hockey League’s Abbotsford Canucks, recording nine points (3-6-9) and 48 penalty minutes in 24 games. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward split the 2024-25 campaign between the AHL’s Utica Comets and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, logging 12 points (4-8-12) and 54 penalty minutes in 65 games. Stillman also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games with the Penguins. Originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the first round (29th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Stillman has collected 45 points (21-24-45) and 174 penalty minutes in 143 AHL games with the Comets, Penguins and Canucks since 2023-24. Stillman is the younger brother of Riley Stillman, who has skated in 167 NHL games and is currently a member of the Edmonton Oilers’ organization. He is also the son of 16-year NHL veteran Cory Stillman, who compiled 727 points (278-449-727) and 489 penalty minutes in 1,025 regular-season games with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers from 1994-2011, winning Stanley Cup championships with the Lightning in 2004 and Hurricanes in 2006.

Prior to turning professional, Stillman totaled 131 points (51-80-131) and 204 penalty minutes in 176 regular-season games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves and Peterborough Petes from 2019-23. Stillman helped Peterborough win the J. Ross Robertson Cup in 2023, recording 13 points (4-9-13) and 21 penalty minutes in 21 postseason matchups. He also notched 16 points (9-7-16) and 43 penalty minutes in eight games with Esbjerg’s under-20 squad in Denmark’s top junior league during the 2020-21 season. Though he is a native of St. Louis, Mo., Stillman has represented Canada on the international stage. Stillman captured a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, tallying four points (2-2-4) and four penalty minutes in seven games. He also played for Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, finishing with four points (1-3-4) and four penalty minutes in six games.

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