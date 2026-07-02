Kiviranta signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Stars

Joel Kiviranta signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old forward had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 51 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season.

Kiviranta, who played his first five NHL seasons for Dallas, has 69 points (38 goals, 31 assists) in 349 games for the Stars and Avalanche and 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 56 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

He won a bronze medal playing for Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, playing alongside Dallas’ Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz, Arttu Hyry, Esa Lindell and Mikko Rantanen.