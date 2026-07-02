Carlson signs 2-year, $17 million contract with Lightning

Defenseman played for Capitals, Ducks last season, had rights traded to Hurricanes on Saturday

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© Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

John Carlson signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $8.5 million.

The 36-year-old defenseman had 60 points (14 goals, 46 assists) in 71 regular-season games for the Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals last season, including 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 16 games after he was acquired in a trade with Washington on March 5.

He had six assists in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

On Saturday, Carlson had his rights acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade with the Ducks.

The Hurricanes had exclusive rights to negotiate with Carlson prior to him becoming an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, but were unable to agree on a contract.

Selected by Washington in the first round (No. 27) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Carlson has 785 points (170 goals, 615 assists) in 1,159 regular-season games for the Capitals and Ducks and ranks fifth in points among active defensemen.

Carlson has 84 points (21 goals, 63 assists) in 149 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018.

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