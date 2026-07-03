Peeke signs 1-year, $1 million contract with Mammoth

Andrew Peeke signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Utah Mammoth on Friday.

The 28-year-old defenseman had 14 points (five goals, nine assists) for the Boston Bruins last season and one assist in six Stanley Cup Playoff games. He led the Bruins with 135 blocked shots and was second among Boston defensemen with 105 hits, behind Nikita Zadorov (196).

“Andrew is a big, mobile defenseman that brings depth to our blue line,” Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said of Peeke (6-foot-3, 214 pounds). “He’s a smart player with offensive upside, and we’re happy to add him to the club.”

Selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round (No. 34) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Peeke has 75 points (16 goals, 59 assists) in 386 regular-season games with the Blue Jackets and Bruins, and one assist in 12 playoff games.