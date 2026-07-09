One-year contract for Brett Berard

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Thursday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Brett Berard.

Berard, 23, played 13 games in the NHL with the Rangers in 2025-26. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward also skated in 41 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL last season, registering six goals and 16 assists. Since making his NHL debut in 2024-25, Berard has produced 10 points (6G, 4A) in 48 games with New York.

Berard made his professional debut in 2022-23, and has amassed 40 goals and 53 assists in 145 contests with the AHL’s Wolf Pack over four seasons.

A native of Providence, RI, Berard was acquired from the Rangers in exchange for defenseman William Trudeau.