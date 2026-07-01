Flames Re-Sign William Stromgren

Forward inks one-year, two-way contract

20260701_Stromgren
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed forward William Stromgren to a one-year, two-way contract.   

Stromgren, a native of Ornskoldsvik, SWE, made his NHL debut on January 7, 2026 in Montreal, and would go on to play three games with the Flames last season. In an additional 66 American Hockey League contests, Stromgren finished fourth on the Calgary Wranglers in points, registering 47 from 11 goals and 36 assists. 

Over his 206 games in the AHL, the 2021 second round pick has amassed 123 points from 32 goals and 91 assists.

TERM: One-year, two-way contract
AAV: $850,000

WILLIAM STROMGREN – FORWARD

BORN: Ornskoldsvik, SWE DATE: June 7, 2003
HEIGHT: 6’3” WEIGHT: 194 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: CGY – 2nd round (45th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft

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