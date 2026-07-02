Rangers Agree to Terms with Glenn Gawdin

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Glenn Gawdin on a two-year contract.

Gawdin, 29, skated in 71 games for the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2025-26 season, notching 16 goals and 35 assists for 51 points. Among all Reign skaters, he ranked second in assists and fourth in points. He also appeared in five postseason contests and registered two points (1G-1A).

The 6-1, 195-pound forward has appeared in 13 career NHL games across four seasons between the Anaheim Ducks and the Calgary Flames, recording one career assist. Across eight AHL seasons, he has skated in 471 games between the Reign, San Diego Gulls and Stockton Heat. During the 2024-25 season, he was one of two skaters to appear in all 72 games for the Reign and established career highs in goals (26), assists (36) and points (62), ranking second on the team in all three categories. Among all AHL forwards, his plus-23 rating ranked sixth, also a career high. The Richmond, British Columbia native has appeared in 17 AHL postseason contests and has notched nine points (4G-5A).

Gawdin was originally selected by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round, 116th overall, of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.