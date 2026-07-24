Schmid signs 2-year contract with Panthers

Akira Schmid signed a two-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Friday, avoiding an arbitration hearing. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 26-year-old goalie was acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on June 29 for a third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Schmid was 16-10-6 with a 2.59 goals-against average, .893 save percentage and two shutouts in 34 games (29 starts) for the Golden Knights last season.

Schmid filed for arbitration on July 5; the date of his scheduled hearing was not announced.

The fifth-round pick (No. 136) by the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Draft, Schmid is 32-28-10 with a 2.66 GAA, .898 save percentage and three shutouts in 82 regular-season games (65 starts) for the Devils and Golden Knights and 4-4 with a 2.26 GAA, .924 save percentage and two shutouts in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games.