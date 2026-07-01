RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Kasperi Kapanen to one-year contract

Kasperi Kapanen returns for a third season in Oil Country on a one-year deal with an AAV of $2.6 million after posting eight goals & nine assists in 41 games & leading the team in the playoffs with four goals

Anaheim Ducks v Edmonton Oilers - Game One

© 2026 NHLI

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have re-signed forward Kasperi Kapanen to a one-year contract with an AAV of $2.6 million.

Kapanen (6’1”, 194 lbs, 29) returns to Oil Country for his third season with the club after skating in 41 games this past year, notching eight goals and nine assists, 14 penalty minutes and a plus/minus of +5.

He also led the Oilers in goals during the 2026 postseason with four.

Entering his 12th season in 2026-27, the right-shot Finnish winger has played 568 career games with Toronto, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Edmonton, tallying 98 goals and 141 assists for 239 points and adding another 12 goals and 13 assists through 56 playoff games.

Kapanen sends the Oilers back to the Conference Final in OT

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