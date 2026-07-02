Sharks sign goaltender Kyle Keyser

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San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed goaltender Kyle Keyser to a one-year, two-way contract.

Keyser, 27, split the 2025-26 campaign between the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) and Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL. He appeared in 15 AHL contests and logged a 9-4-1 record, finishing with a career-best two shutouts, a 2.09 Goals Against Average and .922 Save Percentage. With the Grizzlies, Keyser went 6-4-1 over 12 games with one shutout, a 2.43 GAA and .917 SV%.

He spent the 2024-25 season with the Kunlun Red Star of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), finishing the year with a 3.61 GAA and .896 SV% in 13 contests.

Over his professional career, Keyser has appeared in parts of six AHL seasons, split between the most recent season in Colorado and his first five with Providence, and has amassed a 38-31-14 record over 88 contests with four shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and .905 SV%. In his ECHL tenure, Keyser has gone 22-23-5 over 54 games with two shutouts, a 3.12 GAA and .897 SV%.

Prior to turning pro, Keyser played in four Ontario Hockey League (OHL) seasons for the Flint Firebirds and Oshawa Generals. He finished his run in the league with a 71-40-7 record, 3.19 GAA, .903 SV% and six shutouts. He was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team in 2018-19 after finishing the year with a 32-8-3 record, 2.75 GAA and .915 SV% with two shutouts.

In international competition, Keyser represented the United States at the 2019 World Junior Championship, earning a Silver Medal and finishing the tournament with a record of 1-1-0, a 2.95 GAA and .892 SV%.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound native of Coral Springs, Florida was originally signed as a free agent by the Boston Bruins on October 3, 2017.

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