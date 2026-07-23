Greaves signs 3-year, $15 million contract with Blue Jackets

Goalie had career-high 26 wins last season, avoids arbitration hearing

Jet Greaves signs contract with CBJ

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jet Greaves signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $5 million.

The 25-year-old goalie was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing. He had filed for arbitration on July 5.

Greaves was 26-19-9 with a 2.60 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and two shutouts in 55 games (53 starts) for the Blue Jackets last season. He set career highs in games played and wins.

"Jet is a high-character, talented and athletic goaltender who has become an important part of our hockey club," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. "Our intent always was to get a deal done to ensure he remains a Blue Jacket and we are thrilled that we were able to do so."

Signed by Columbus as an undrafted free agent Feb. 20, 2022, Greaves is 36-28-11 with a 2.61 GAA, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 76 games (73 starts).

The Blue Jackets have two remaining restricted free agents; forwards Cole Sillnger, who also filed for arbitration, and Adam Fantilli.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Related Content

Werenski wanting to stay with Blue Jackets ‘music to my ears,’ GM says

Schmid of Panthers among 15 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Gudbranson says Blue Jackets 'very focused' on making playoffs after rocky offseason

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Free Agency

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Schmid of Panthers among 15 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Kane returns to Blackhawks, signs 2-year, $16 million contract

Robertson signs 1-year, $12 million contract with Stars

Top NHL restricted free agents: Fantilli could get offer sheet

Zegras signs 4-year, $36.5 million contract with Flyers

Bedard signs 5-year, $75 million contract with Blackhawks

Drysdale signs 4-year, $26 million contract with Flyers

Mantha signs 2-year, $9.5 million contact with Devils

McMichael signs 6-year, $40.5 million contract with Blues

Dach signs 1-year, $3.6 million contract with Canadiens

Perfetti signs 5-year, $30 million contract with Jets

Schneider signs 1-year, $5.5 million contract with Rangers

Krebs signs 4-year, $18 million contract with Sabres, avoids arbitration

Dach signs 2-year, $2.4 million contract with Oilers

Sundqvist signs 1-year contract with Blues

Carlsson thrilled to have Ducks match offer sheet from Flyers

Ducks match Carlsson 5-year, $90 million offer sheet from Flyers