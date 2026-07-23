Greaves signs 3-year, $15 million contract with Blue Jackets

Greaves was 26-19-9 with a 2.60 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and two shutouts in 55 games (53 starts) for the Blue Jackets last season. He set career highs in games played and wins.

"Jet is a high-character, talented and athletic goaltender who has become an important part of our hockey club," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. "Our intent always was to get a deal done to ensure he remains a Blue Jacket and we are thrilled that we were able to do so."

Signed by Columbus as an undrafted free agent Feb. 20, 2022, Greaves is 36-28-11 with a 2.61 GAA, .913 save percentage and four shutouts in 76 games (73 starts).

The Blue Jackets have two remaining restricted free agents; forwards Cole Sillnger, who also filed for arbitration, and Adam Fantilli.