Devils Re-Sign Steeves | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed forward Ben Steeves to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract details for 2026-27 are as follows: $850,000 at the NHL level and $150,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta and Devils’ Assistant General Manager/Utica Comets General Manager Braden Birch.

Steeves was originally acquired by New Jersey from Florida on June 30, 2026, with forwards Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist in exchange for goaltender Jacob Markstrom and forward Angus Crookshank. Steeves had been tendered a qualifying offer by Florida on Monday, June 29, prior to the trade.

Steeves, 24, spent the last two-plus seasons with Florida’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte. Last year, he scored 45 points (23g-22a) with 100 penalty minutes. The 5’9”, 170lbs. winger was signed as an undrafted free agent by Florida on March 25, 2024, out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth. In two collegiate seasons, the left shot scored 62 points (45g-17a) in 72 games. The Bedford, NH, native was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team and NCHC Honorable Mention All-Star Team in 2002-03 and to the NCHC Second All-Star Team in 2023-24.