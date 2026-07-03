Lightning sign forward Jansen Harkins to one-year, two-way contract

Harkins appeared in 44 games for the Ducks last season

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By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Jansen Harkins to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Harkins, 29, appeared in 44 games for the Anaheim Ducks during the 2025-26 season, notching three goals and eight points. He has played in 305 career NHL games between the Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets, recording 18 goals and 45 points.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Harkins has played in 225 career AHL games, posting 62 goals and 161 points. During the 2019-20 season, Harkins represented the Manitoba Moose in the AHL All-Star Game.

Harkins was originally drafted by Winnipeg in the second round, 47th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft.

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