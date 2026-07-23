Canes Sign Seeley To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Ronan Seeley to a one-year, two-way contract. Seeley will be paid $850,000 on the NHL level or $100,000 on the American Hockey League (AHL) level, with a guarantee of at least $160,000 for the 2026-27 season.

About Ronan Seeley: