Canes Sign Seeley To One-Year Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman Ronan Seeley to a one-year, two-way contract. Seeley will be paid $850,000 on the NHL level or $100,000 on the American Hockey League (AHL) level, with a guarantee of at least $160,000 for the 2026-27 season.
About Ronan Seeley:
- The 23-year-old blueliner completed his fourth professional season in 2025-26, scoring 11 goals and added 12 assists (23 points) in 69 games while serving as an alternate captain for the Chicago Wolves (AHL).
- He added two points (1g, 1a) in 21 playoff appearances to help the club reach the Calder Cup Final.
- The 6’0”, 201-pound defenseman tallied 10 points (3g, 7a) in 69 games with the Wolves in 2024-25.
- Seeley has appeared in 266 career AHL games with Chicago, earning 72 points (20g, 52a).
- The Yellowknife, N.W.T., native played four seasons with the Everett Silvertips prior to turning professional, totaling 20 goals and 82 assists (102 points) in 190 games and serving as Everett’s captain during the 2021-22 season.
- Selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh round, 208th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft, Seeley won gold with Canada at the 2022 World Junior Championship, registering four assists during the tournament.