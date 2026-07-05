Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Daemon Hunt to One-Year Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Daemon Hunt to a one-year, $900,000 contract for the 2026-27 season.

Hunt, 24 (5/15/02), established career highs in games played (34), assists (six), penalty minutes (six) and blocked shots (43) last season with Minnesota after being claimed off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on October 3, 2025. For his career, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, has tallied seven assists, six penalty minutes (PIM) and 62 blocked shots in 45 games across parts of three NHL seasons (2023-26), all with the Wild.

Hunt has also posted 59 points (8-51=59), 64 PIM and 224 shots in 173 American Hockey League (AHL) games across five seasons with the Iowa Wild (2020-24) and Cleveland Monsters (2024-25). He ranked third on Iowa with 26 assists and was fifth in points (3-26=29) during the 2023-24 season. He also recorded 94 points (33-61=94) and 81 PIM in 163 Western Hockey League (WHL) games over five seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors (2017-22), serving as team captain from 2020-22.