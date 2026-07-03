Predators Sign Chase Bradley to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Predators Sign Chase Bradley
By Maggie Meredith
Nashville Predators

Nashville, Tenn. (July 3, 2026) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Chris MacFarland announced today that the team has signed forward Chase Bradley to a two-year, two-way contract.

Bradley, 24 (1/9/02), completed his second full professional season with the AHL’s Colorado Eagles in 2025-26, recording 12 points (9g-3a) in 42 games. He went on to post 10 points (5g-5a) in 17 Calder Cup Playoff appearances for the Eagles, who made it to the Western Conference Final. Originally selected by Detroit in the seventh round (203rd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of St. Louis, Missouri, made his NHL debut with the Avalanche on Nov. 27, 2024 vs. Vegas after concluding a three-season collegiate tenure at the University of Connecticut, where he was teammates with Predators forward Matthew Wood from 2022-24.

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