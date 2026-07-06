Capitals Sign Jacob MacDonald

The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Jacob MacDonald to a one-year, two-way contract, Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Patrick announced today. MacDonald’s contract will carry an average annual value of $850,000 at the NHL level and $525,000 in AHL.

MacDonald, 33, recorded 12 points (4g, 8a) in 17 games with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. The Portland, Oregon native ranked second among the team’s defensemen in points-per-game (0.71), power-play goals (2) and power-play points (4). MacDonald added two points (1g, 1a) in 17 Calder Cup Playoff games, helping Colorado reach the Western Conference Final.

During the 2024-25 season, MacDonald won the Eddie Shore Award as the American Hockey League’s best defenseman after leading AHL blueliners with 55 points (31g, 24a) in 63 games with Colorado. MacDonald’s 31 goals were the most by a defenseman in a single season in AHL history. The 6’0”, 204-pound defenseman was also named to the AHL First All-Star Team and represented the Pacific Division at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.

MacDonald appeared in 34 games with the San Jose Sharks during the 2023-24 season, where he established single-season career highs in goals (7) and games played and matched his career high in points (9). MacDonald also collected four assists in six games with the San Jose Barracuda (AHL).

MacDonald made his NHL debut on Oct. 6, 2018 with the Florida Panthers and has registered 27 points (10g, 17a) in 135 career games with Florida, the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks. The two-time AHL All-Star has amassed 260 points (103g, 157a) in 357 career AHL games with Colorado, San Jose, Springfield, Binghampton and Albany. MacDonald, who led AHL defensemen in goals in 2024-25, 2019-20 and 2017-18, ranks seventh on the AHL’s all-time goals list among defensemen.

MacDonald began his professional career with the Elmira Jackals of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), where he registered 66 points (25g, 41a) in 110 career games. In 2015-16, MacDonald was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team after finishing the season ranked tied for first among first-year defensemen in points (35). MacDonald played collegiately at Cornell University (NCAA), recording 21 points (4g, 17a) in 104 games over four seasons.