Benn signs 1-year, $850,000 contract with Stars

The 36-year-old forward had 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 60 regular-season games for the Stars last season, and no points in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"Obviously, the goal is to win the Stanley Cup, and when you don't do that there's an empty space, a little pit in your stomach, where you have some fire to change things up for next year," Benn said at Stars breakup day, after their six-game loss to the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference First Round.

Prior to last season, Dallas had made the Western Conference Final each of the past three seasons.

"That's what (stinks) and is so hard about doing this right now,” Benn said. "We feel as a group it's too early. We felt like we should have made it a longer playoff run. Hopefully with some extra rest, get healthy again, get motivated again to come back here and do something more special next year.

"There's a lot of good players on this team. Good people and a lot of them are just taking off right now. This organization's in a great spot and the future is exciting."

Benn, who was selected by Dallas in the fifth round (No. 129) of the 2007 NHL Draft, has 992 points (414 goals, 578 assists) in 1,252 regular-season games in 17 seasons with the Stars. He is second in games, goals and points in Stars/Minnesota North Stars history behind Mike Modano, and is third in assists, behind Modano and Neal Broten.

"For me, it's a slam dunk. He needs to come back. (He) just (wants) to win," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said in May. "The more pure guys you have like that on your team, the better chance you have to win. I know that for sure."

Benn also has 80 points (28 goals, 52 assists) in 126 playoff games.

"It's such an honor to put on a Stars jersey and play for this organization in front of the fans and for the city of Dallas," Benn said. "It's all I know and it's been a great honor."

NHL.com independent correspondent Taylor Baird contributed to this report