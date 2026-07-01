Red Wings sign Cameron Butler, Wilmer Skoog to one-year, two-way contracts

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forwards Cameron Butler and Wilmer Skoog to one-year, two-way contracts.

Butler, 24, spent part of the 2025-26 season with the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild, recording one goal and 20 penalty minutes in 16 games. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward also collected 20 points (9-11-20) and 77 penalty minutes in 30 games with the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders during the 2025-26 campaign. Butler spent the entire 2024-25 season with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, logging three points (2-1-3) and 74 penalty minutes in 37 games. Originally signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets as an undrafted free agent on March 16, 2023, Butler made his NHL debut with the club on March 30, 2024 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Butler has also registered 12 points (5-7-12) and 165 penalty minutes in 107 AHL games with the Monsters and Wild since 2022-23.

Prior to turning professional, Butler compiled 154 points (74-80-154) and 297 penalty minutes in 257 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Peterborough Petes, Niagara IceDogs and Oshawa Generals from 2018-23. Butler tallied 55 points (27-28-55) and 119 penalty minutes in 63 regular-season games with the Generals in 2022-23, in addition to three points (2-1-3) and 15 penalty minutes in five postseason matchups. The Ottawa, Ont., native played for Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, finishing with six penalty minutes in five appearances.