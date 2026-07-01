Red Wings sign Cameron Butler, Wilmer Skoog to one-year, two-way contracts

Butler made NHL debut with Columbus in 2023-24; Skoog recorded two assists in three games with Florida in 2025-26

DET Cameron Butler Signed 2026 showcase
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today signed forwards Cameron Butler and Wilmer Skoog to one-year, two-way contracts.

Butler, 24, spent part of the 2025-26 season with the American Hockey League’s Iowa Wild, recording one goal and 20 penalty minutes in 16 games. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward also collected 20 points (9-11-20) and 77 penalty minutes in 30 games with the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders during the 2025-26 campaign. Butler spent the entire 2024-25 season with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, logging three points (2-1-3) and 74 penalty minutes in 37 games. Originally signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets as an undrafted free agent on March 16, 2023, Butler made his NHL debut with the club on March 30, 2024 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.  Butler has also registered 12 points (5-7-12) and 165 penalty minutes in 107 AHL games with the Monsters and Wild since 2022-23.

Prior to turning professional, Butler compiled 154 points (74-80-154) and 297 penalty minutes in 257 games with the Ontario Hockey League’s Peterborough Petes, Niagara IceDogs and Oshawa Generals from 2018-23. Butler tallied 55 points (27-28-55) and 119 penalty minutes in 63 regular-season games with the Generals in 2022-23, in addition to three points (2-1-3) and 15 penalty minutes in five postseason matchups. The Ottawa, Ont., native played for Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, finishing with six penalty minutes in five appearances.

DET Wilmer Skoog Signed 2026 showcase

Skoog, 26, made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers in 2025-26, recording two assists, a plus-three rating and four penalty minutes in three games. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound forward also played in 61 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers during the 2025-26 campaign and ranked among the team leaders with 18 goals (T2nd), 19 assists (T6th), 37 points (4th), a plus-12 rating (T7th), 51 penalty minutes (4th), two power play goals (T6th), two game-winning goals (T7th) and 121 shots (6th). Additionally, Skoog picked up one assist in three Calder Cup Playoff games with the Checkers. Originally signed by as an undrafted free agent by Charlotte on April 19, 2023, Skoog has tallied 92 points (49-43-92) and 126 penalty minutes in 182 AHL games with the Checkers.

Prior to turning professional, Skoog compiled 76 points (40-36-76), a plus-16 rating and 70 penalty minutes in 103 games at Boston University from 2019-23. Skoog was a Hockey East Third Team All-Star after notching 31 points (16-15-31), a plus-13 rating and 28 penalty minutes in 37 games as a senior in 2022-23. He was also named a Hockey East Second Team All-Star after logging 30 points (15-15-30), a plus-three rating and 20 penalty minutes in 35 games as a junior in 2021-22. The Stockholm, Sweden, native racked up 80 points (33-47-80), a plus-20 rating and 140 penalty minutes in 81 games with the Minot Minotauros and Maryland Black Bears in the North American Hockey League from 2018-20.

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